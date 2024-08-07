Amdocs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $140.3 million.…

The Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.67 to $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

