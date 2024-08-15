Amcor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $257 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.54 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $730 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.64 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 76 cents per share.

Amcor shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.85, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.