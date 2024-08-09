AMC Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $29.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $29.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $625.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.3 million.

AMC Networks shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

