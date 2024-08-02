AMC Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $32.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $4.94. A year ago, they were trading at $48.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMC

