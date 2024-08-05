Ambac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported a loss of $1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $105 million in the period.

Ambac shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.67, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

