Ambac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.
The bond insurer posted revenue of $105 million in the period.
Ambac shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.67, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.
