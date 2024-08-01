Amazon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.49 billion. On a per-share…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $147.98 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $154 billion to $158.5 billion.

Amazon shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $183.98, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN

