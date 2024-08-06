Alto Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1…

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $236.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $3.71.

