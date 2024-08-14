Altisource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Wednesday reported a loss…

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $42,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.41. A year ago, they were trading at $19.32.

