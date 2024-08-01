Altair Engineering: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Altair Engineering said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $148 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $648 million to $658 million.

Altair Engineering shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.32, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.