Alta Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $11.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The company posted revenue of $488.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.6 million.

Alta Equipment shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.19, a decline of 53% in the last 12 months.

