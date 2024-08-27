Allot Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.48. A year ago, they were trading at $2.19.

