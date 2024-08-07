Live Radio
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 4:10 PM

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.4 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $4.25.

