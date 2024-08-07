Allient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million. On…



On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $136 million in the period.

Allient shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.86, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

