Alliant Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported profit of $87 million in its second quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $894 million in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.99 to $3.13 per share.

