Allegheny Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $81.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Allegheny Technologies shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 9%. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

