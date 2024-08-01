Alignment Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million…

On a per-share basis, the Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $681.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.8 million.

Alignment Healthcare shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.62, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALHC

