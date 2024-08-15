Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $33.47 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.95 billion.

Alibaba shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

