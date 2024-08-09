Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $200.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $598.6 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

