Akoya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.6 million.

Akoya expects full-year revenue in the range of $96 million to $104 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.13. A year ago, they were trading at $6.56.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKYA

