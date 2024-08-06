Airgain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Airgain said it expects revenue in the range of $15.3 million to $16.8 million.

Airgain shares have risen 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.48, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.