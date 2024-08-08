Air Transport Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The air cargo company posted revenue of $488.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.3 million.

Air Transport Services shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.26, a decline of 42% in the last 12 months.

