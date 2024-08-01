Air Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $102.9 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $102.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $667.3 million in the period.

Air Lease shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.71, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

