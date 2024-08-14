Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Air Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Air Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $298,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $3.01.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up