Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.69.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.58 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 75% in the last 12 months.

