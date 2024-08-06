Agilon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million…

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Agilon shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.28, a decline of 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGL

