Agilent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $282 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.38 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.21 to $5.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.5 billion.

Agilent shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $139.95, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

