Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.8 million in its second quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.52 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.33 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.7 million.

Agenus shares have declined 69% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 81% in the last 12 months.

