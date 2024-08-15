Afya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period.

Afya shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

