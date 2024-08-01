AES: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $185…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $185 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share.

AES shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.91, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

