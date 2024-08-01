AerCap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $448.2 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $448.2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

AerCap shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.