Aemetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its second quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at $7.38.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTX

