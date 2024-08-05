Aecom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $134.3 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $134.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share.

Aecom shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $86.64, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACM

