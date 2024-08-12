Adverum Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Monday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.27 per share.

Adverum Biotechnologies shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.49, a decrease of 65% in the last 12 months.

