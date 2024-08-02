AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $38.9 million.…

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $453.5 million in the period.

AdvanSix shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

