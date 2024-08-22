Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.25 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAP

