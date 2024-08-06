ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $49.9 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $49.9 million in its second quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $226 million in the period.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

