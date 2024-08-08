Adma Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period.

Adma Biologics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.19, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADMA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.