Adient: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $11 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period.

Adient shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 49% in the last 12 months.

