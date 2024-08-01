Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.2 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $8.25.

