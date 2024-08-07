Adams Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.2…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $718.5 million in the period.

Adams Resources shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.86, a decrease of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AE

