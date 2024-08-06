Acushnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.4 million.…

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.4 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $683.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $709.9 million.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.5 billion.

