Actinium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.35. A year ago, they were trading at $6.87.

