Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $9.14.

