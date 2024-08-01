ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.9…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 47 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $373.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 86% in the last 12 months.

