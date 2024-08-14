Accuray: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.4…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $15.5 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $446.6 million.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.43. A year ago, they were trading at $3.15.

