Acacia Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $3.88.

