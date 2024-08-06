Live Radio
AC Immune: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 8:23 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $759,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $760,000.

The company’s shares closed at $3.49. A year ago, they were trading at $2.89.

