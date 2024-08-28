Abercrombie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $133.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.50.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Abercrombie shares have climbed 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

