Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Abeona Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Abeona Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $4.42. A year ago, they were trading at $2.99.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABEO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up