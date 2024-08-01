Aaon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $52.2 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $52.2 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period.

Aaon shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.91, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAON

